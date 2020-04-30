Barbara A. Luckenbach (nee Wauters)



81, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for the past 41 years. Barbara was a homemaker. In addition to caring for her own family, she was a former PTO/ Child Shield member and Mental Health Guild member. As a grandmother she was very involved in her grandchildren's lives.



Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard D. Luckenbach, by her loving daughters and sons, Valerie Luckenbach; Denise Luckenbach and her husband Alexander Pellerito, Patrice Jordan and her husband Shawn, Richard A. Luckenbach and his wife, Milvia, Andrew Luckenbach and his fiancee, Mark Dhuyvetter, by her dear grandchildren - Anthony Scudieri; Sergio Scudieri; Sydney Jordan; Elyse Luckenbach and Jared Jordan. Also survived by her sister, Anne Wisniewski and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Mildred Wauters (nee Jasiulewicz), by her in laws, Clement and Mary Luckenbach (nee Lally), by her sisters, Claire Crotty and her husband Vincent, Elizabeth Scales and her husband James, Marilynn Romano and her husband Anthony; and brothers in law, Gerald Wisniewski, Martin and Clement Luckenbach.



Arrangements under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. A memorial service is being planned by the family at a later date. Thank you for considering a donation in Barbara's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Please express your condolences to her family on our tribute wall.









