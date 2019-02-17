|
Barbara A. Padula
Pompton Lakes - Barbara A. Padula (nee Fitzgerald), age 72, of Pompton Lakes passed away peacefully on Friday February 15, 2019.
Barbara was born and raised in Paterson and lived there until 1977 when she moved to Pompton Lakes. She worked for Broadway Bank in Paterson as a VP Assistant, then was employed as an Administrative Secretary for Serenity Construction in Riverdale, and later after her many years as a homemaker, she was Deputy Municipal Clerk for the Borough of Pompton Lakes for sixteen years until her retirement in 2017.
Barbara was a parishioner of St Mary's RC Church in Pompton Lakes for many years, and was a member of the Women's Club in Pompton Lakes as well. She volunteered for Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital and participated in many MS walks for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation over the years. Barbara's greatest passion was for her family and she cherished nearly fifty years of marriage to her husband Carl.
Barbara is survived by her husband Carl Padula of Pompton Lakes, two sons Randy Padula and his wife Michele of Pompton Plains, and Carl Padula of Pompton Lakes, two brothers; Edward Fitzgerald and his wife Nancy of Pequannock, and Ricky Fitzgerald and his wife Linda of West Milford, five grandchildren Dominick, Rachael, Michael, Isabella, and Giada, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Gail Brightman (2017) and her brother-in-law Gregg Brightman (2014).
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8PM on Monday February 18, 2019 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Rd, Wayne. Funeral services will be held 8:30AM on Tuesday February 19 from the funeral home then to St Mary's RC Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes where at 9:30AM a funeral mass will be celebrated.
Interment will be in Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.
For a photo and more info visit www.vandermay.com