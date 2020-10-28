1/
Barbara A. Traynor
1946 - 2020
Barbara A. Traynor

Hasbrouck Heights - September 9, 1946 - October 11, 2020

Barbara A. Traynor, (nee Iburg), 74, of Heath, MA and Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. Born to Hendrick (Harry) and Mary Irene Iburg (nee Grosskopf), Barbara was raised in Manhattan and worked for Woolworth & Co. and Bell Telephone for many years.

After moving to Hasbrouck Heights, Barbara worked at Monaghan's Bar & Grill and then owned her own business, Heights Sweet Shop, where she serviced her customers with a smile and a warm heart. She cherished spending time with family and enjoyed free time working in her flower gardens.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years John H. Traynor, son John E. Traynor (Janine), predeceased by daughter's Danielle and Denise Traynor; Loving nanny to her grandchildren Jonathan, Kaitlyn and Paige and great-grandson Jackson; beloved sister to Linda Quinones, Irene Iburg Kostus, Nancy Mosier and the late Harry Iburg and caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private. Memorial Mass to be held in Spring 2021.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
