Barbara Alessandrini
Landing, NJ - ALESSANDRINI, Barbara (nee Doremus), age 83, of Landing, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Passaic and lived most of her adult life in Clifton before moving to Great Meadows and then Landing. She was a secretary for 30 years with Popular Club Plan in Garfield before retiring in 2002, and she was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul RC Church, Great Meadows, NJ. She is predeceased by her father John, ex-fire chief of Passaic, and her mother Ida; brothers Albert, John, and Anthony Doremus; sisters Lina Tencza, Charlotte Susen, and Claire Dempski; and her loving companion Clifford Kraft. Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Lanzarone and son-in-law Kevin, her loving son, Charles and daughter-in-law Adrian, and grandchildren, Felicia (Stephen) Mast, Marissa Lanzarone and Michelle Lanzarone. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she cherished them with her unwavering love. She will be remembered by family and friends for her warm smile, kindness and the happiness she brought so many. All services were privately held with her interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. A Memorial Service will be held on a future date. The Alessandrini family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com