Barbara Amorosso (Sestito)

Barbara, 91, passed away August 3, 2020 in Tampa, FL.

Born in Columbus, OH, she married Rocco, love of her life, and moved to NJ - returning to OH in 1972.

Barbara is preceded in death by husband Rocco, daughters Gloria & Theresa, father and mother Salvatore & Felicia, brothers Thomas, Bruno & Dominic, and sister Rosemary. She is survived by her son John (and Tammy) Amorosso and grandchildren Maria and Rocco.

"Nonnie", doted on her grandchildren & was a big part of their lives attending recitals & sports events & serving milk & cookies after school. She was a blessing to our lives.

A private ceremony will be held as travel permits.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
