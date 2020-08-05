Barbara Amorosso (Sestito)



Barbara, 91, passed away August 3, 2020 in Tampa, FL.



Born in Columbus, OH, she married Rocco, love of her life, and moved to NJ - returning to OH in 1972.



Barbara is preceded in death by husband Rocco, daughters Gloria & Theresa, father and mother Salvatore & Felicia, brothers Thomas, Bruno & Dominic, and sister Rosemary. She is survived by her son John (and Tammy) Amorosso and grandchildren Maria and Rocco.



"Nonnie", doted on her grandchildren & was a big part of their lives attending recitals & sports events & serving milk & cookies after school. She was a blessing to our lives.



A private ceremony will be held as travel permits.









