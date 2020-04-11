Services
Barbara and Joseph Pych

Barbara and Joseph Pych Obituary
Barbara & Joseph Pych

Clifton - Barbara & Joseph Pych, of Clifton passed away 2 days apart, on April 6 and April 8, 2020. Both Barbara and Joseph were born in Passaic and lived all of their lives in Clifton. Barbara was a Customer Service Representative for Guardian Life Insurance Co., Clifton, while Joseph was the Co-owner of BioMedtrix, Whippany, retiring last month. Barbara is predeceased by her parents John and Ann (nee Bocko) Musial and sister Joan Woodstock. Joseph is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Genevieve (nee Pudjak). Cherished by their family, they are survived by their loving children Susan Calton & her husband Jeffrey of Wayne, and Jaclyn Docs & her husband Chris of Clifton, their cherished grandchildren Genna & Joseph Calton, and their beloved nieces. They will be missed dearly by their family and friends.

Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to either St. Peter's Haven, 380 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011, or Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpk., Wayne, NJ 07470 in their name would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com.
