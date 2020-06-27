Barbara Ann Appel
Lodi - APPEL, Barbara Ann (nee Griscavage), age 79, of Lodi, died on June 26, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson for 35 years, she lived in Woodland Park 5 years and Clifton 29 years settling in Lodi 10 years ago. Barbara worked 28 years for the Clifton Board of Education retiring in 2010 as a school bus driver which she took great pride in and loved all of the "kids" she saw each day. Barbara is survived by twin daughters, Christine Benanti and husband Tony, and Tracey Chimileski and husband Thomas, five sons, Patrick Murphy and wife Linda West, Blaine Tomlin and wife Carole, Randy Tomlin, Kelly Tomlin and wife Christine, and Scott Carlo and wife Dee, a step-daughter, Evelyn Maida and her late husband David, 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Appel in 2014, a step-daughter, Maryann Carlo in 2016, her parents, Joseph and Bertha Griscavage, and two sisters, Dorothy Good and Beatrice Lonetto. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 pm with a 7 pm chapel service. Private cremation. The Appel family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.