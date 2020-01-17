Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Old Tappan, NJ
Old Tappan - Gould, Barbara Ann Fippinger, 80, of Old Tappan, peacefully passed away Wednesday January 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Amy Callahan and her husband William, her son Christopher D Gould, her grandson Sean Callahan, her brother Robert Fippinger and predeceased by her husband Edward F Gould. Barbara was a well respected and caring registered nurse and a 50 year resident of Old Tappan who adored her family, loved flowers and gardening and was actively involved in her Lutheran Church Prince of Peace. Visitation will be held Monday January 20 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Becker Funeral Home, Westwood NJ. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 22 at 11am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Old Tappan followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ. Donations in Barbara's name may be made to Prince of Peace Lurheran Church and the American Diabetes Association.

