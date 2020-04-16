|
|
Barbara Ann (Novak) Jaretsky
Paramus - Jaretsky, Barbara Ann (Novak), 77 of Paramus, formerly of Garfield, April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of William Jaretsky and loving Mother of Todd Jaretsky and his wife Rose of Montvale, NJ, Dara Hughes (Jaretsky) and her husband Robert of Berlin, MA, William Jaretsky and his wife Victoria of Garfield, NJ, and the late Kris Ann Jaretsky of Closter, NJ. Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Novak (Polyniak) and a proud Grandmother of 3, Nicole, Evan and Caitlin.
Barbara will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and unrelenting dedication to her children and extended family. She loved music, a gift that she passed on to her children. She briefly attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before marrying her hometown sweetheart Bill and started her family.
A service will be held sometime in the fall when the pandemic ceases to be a threat and we can gather again as family and friends to honor Barbara, Mom, Aunt, Grandmother, Cousin and Friend.
In lieu of flowers we would appreciate a donation to Spectrum for Living who cared for our Sister for many years when our Parents could not.