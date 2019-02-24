Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
96 E. Allendale Rd
Saddle River, NJ
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
96 E. Allendale Rd
Saddle River, NJ
Brentwood, TN - Barbara Nyman passed away in peace on February 19th at her home in Brentwood, TN. She was 84 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Laurie Belville, Sharie Johnson, Jeffrey (Misty) Nyman, Ture (Susan) Nyman; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and her sister, Lynn MacGregor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ethel Spender of Wyckoff, NJ; brothers-in-law, John MacGregor, Robert and Richard Nyman and son-in-law, David Belville.

Barbara and Don were Ramsey, New Jersey high school sweethearts and a loving couple in marriage for 63 wonderful years. She was raised in Wyckoff and together, Barb and Don raised their family in Wyckoff and Upper Saddle River, NJ; Marysville and Dublin, OH; then resided in Hilton Head and Rock Hill, SC and six years ago moved to Brentwood, TN.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother by her four-generation family of 30 and many beloved friends gained through the years. She was an animal lover, Bible study and golf enthusiast. While busy raising her family, Barbara managed to hold a variety of positions in the fields on dentistry, book stores, mail advertising and business administration.

A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Friday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 9:15 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 96 E. Allendale Rd., Saddle River, NY 07458. Burial will occur immediately after the service and a reception following.

There will be an additional celebration in Brentwood, Tennessee for family and close friends at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Mobilisation, (OM) - Special Projects, OMUSA, P. O. Box 444, Tyrone, GA 30290. An online guestbook is available at vpfh.com. (201)891-3400.
