Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Denis Church
Manasquan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann O'Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann O'Keefe Obituary
Barbara Ann O'Keefe

Toms River - Barbara Ann O'Keefe, lovingly known as Bibsey 86 of Toms River, NJ died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in the Coytesville section of Fort Lee, NJ, Barbara graduated from Fort Lee High School in 1950. She married Robert P. O'Keefe on February 12, 1955 and lived in New Milford, NJ prior to settling in Waldwick, NJ in 1961 where they raised their family. They moved to Sussex, NJ in 1999 before moving to Toms River in 2005.

Barbara was an avid reader and loved playing Scrabble with her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed camping on Martha's Vineyard and looking for treasures at garage sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. Barbara was a friend and surrogate mom to everyone who entered their home.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles Peter Hummel and Mae (O'Brien) Hummel, her sisters, Lynn Stokes and Dee Finkel, sisters-in-law Helen and Marilyn, Brothers-in-law William and John, and her infant son Joseph.

Barbara is survived by her husband Bob, her children and their spouses, Robert "Ozzie" and Diane O'Keefe, Timothy and Barbara O'Keefe, Beth Ann O'Keefe and her companion Sandy Bredbenner, Michael O'Keefe, grandchildren David, Daniel and Julie Jacques, Tyler and Connor O'Keefe, and Ryan O'Keefe; sisters-in-law Frances and Janet, brother-in-law Donald O'Keefe, her lifelong best friend Barbara Lee Ottina of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, NJ. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -