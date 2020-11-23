Barbara Ann ScafuroBrookdale - Barbara Ann Scafuro passed away on October 29, 2020 at age 91 at Brookdale Senior Care in Dublin, PA, her most recent residence. Barbara and her family were extremely grateful for the care and attention that she received while at Brookdale. Barbara was the wife of Angelo Scafuro and they were married for 44 years until he passed away in 1996. She was the oldest child of Henry Elsworth Purdy and Lillian Ann Purdy and she is survived by her sister, Carol Fugate (Bill). Other survivors include Barbara and Angelo's children: Linda Bevilacqua (Jean Jacques) of Palmyra, Virginia, Frank Scafuro (Dale) of New Britain, Pennsylvania, and Lisa Scafuro of New York City. Barbara was the Nana (or Nanny) to the following grandchildren: Alyssa, Gretchen, Kimberly, Lillian, Elizabeth, and Samantha and she was the great grandmother (Old Nanny) of Emma, Burton, and Hudson. Barbara has many surviving nieces and nephews.Barbara lived nearly her whole life in Saddle River, NJ. In the mid 1950's, she and Angelo established what would become a 40+ year family enterprise, Camp Scuffy, a day camp for children located in Rockland County, NY. Running the camp was Barbara's life-long joy and she would not have described it as a "business." She especially enjoyed teaching tennis to the children and was proud when former campers came back to enroll their own children when they became parents themselves. Having her grandchildren attend Camp Scuffy was an added bonus. When Barbara sold the camp property, she stipulated that it continue to be operated as a park or a day camp for children, rather than create yet another housing development.Barbara loved to garden and she was a voracious reader, devouring everything from best sellers to historical fiction and the classics. She and Angelo frequently attended Broadway shows and the seasonal nature of the camp business allowed them to travel to such far-away places as Italy, Hawaii, and Sanibel Island. Barbara's favorite vacation spot was probably the Jersey Shore, though. Barbara was an excellent cook but her favorite treat was eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream with fresh strawberries while watching her Yankees beat the Red Sox on TV. A natural athlete, Barbara taught herself to ski and to play competitive tennis. Into her 80's she still enjoyed swimming laps at the pool and she always prided herself on her good health.Due to the current pandemic, Barbara's family recently held a small graveside service at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a contribution to the Camp Scuffy Scholarship Fund in Barbara's name at: Town of Ramapo, Finance Department, 237 Route 59, Suffern, NY 1091.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA