Barbara Ann Soni
Lincoln Park - Barbara Ann Soni, 81, born in Hasbrouck Heights NJ, and a 58 year resident of Lincoln Park, passed away on January 3rd at home surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was a mother of 6 and also ran a daycare out of her home in Lincoln Parkwhere she nurtured and cared for many children over the years. She enjoyed camping trips and always found time to enjoy nature's beauty. Barbara had an adventurer spirit, and was always up for a good road trip, and loved to go on cruises and traveled the world doing so.
Above all else, family was most important to Barbara, and she made sure you always felt loved and appreciated.
Barbara is survived by her children, Bob Soni and his wife Pamela, Johnny Soni and his wife Rosalyn, Barbara Soni-Turner, James Soni, Tammy Rimsky, and Susanna Smith and her husband Patrick; her grandchildren, Richie and Stephanie , Ricky, Robby and Tyler, Robert and Luke, Danny and Samantha, Gabriella, and Viola and Olivia, and her soon to be born great grandson. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald and Robert.
Visiting hours will be held 2-4 & 7-9pm on Tuesday, January 7 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Burial will follow at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains.