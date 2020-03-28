|
Barbara Argenti
Northvale - Barbara Argenti (nee Cosseta) 86, a lifelong resident of Northvale passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Argenti. Devoted and Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Dan & Laurie Argenti of Westwood, Caesar & Kit Argenti of Norwood, Raymond Argenti of Forestburgh, NY, Kathy Sajban & James of Butler, Pam Carpanini & Russell of Northvale. Cherished Grandmother of Lea, Melissa, James, Chante´, Mark, Andrew, Joseph, Laura and Alex. Great Grandmother of Cora, Marco and Colin.
Barbara took great pride in being a homemaker. She was a kind and gentle soul and was admired by many. Barbara was a first class lady who was loved and will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Due to the World Pandemic, services are private. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu flowers donations can be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research. 100% of your donation goes directly to Pancreatic Cancer. www.Lustgarten.org
