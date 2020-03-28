Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Argenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Argenti


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Argenti Obituary
Barbara Argenti

Northvale - Barbara Argenti (nee Cosseta) 86, a lifelong resident of Northvale passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Argenti. Devoted and Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Dan & Laurie Argenti of Westwood, Caesar & Kit Argenti of Norwood, Raymond Argenti of Forestburgh, NY, Kathy Sajban & James of Butler, Pam Carpanini & Russell of Northvale. Cherished Grandmother of Lea, Melissa, James, Chante´, Mark, Andrew, Joseph, Laura and Alex. Great Grandmother of Cora, Marco and Colin.

Barbara took great pride in being a homemaker. She was a kind and gentle soul and was admired by many. Barbara was a first class lady who was loved and will be missed by those whose lives she touched.

Due to the World Pandemic, services are private. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

In lieu flowers donations can be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research. 100% of your donation goes directly to Pancreatic Cancer. www.Lustgarten.org

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -