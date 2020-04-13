|
|
Barbara Babeth Herburger
North Bergen - Barbara Babeth Herburger, 84, of North Bergen, New Jersey, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. Barbara was born on September 24, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Johann August and Anna Rose Herburger.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Richard A Herburger (Margaret) of Morristown NJ and was predeceased by her brother; Robert J Herburger (Caroline) of Paramus, New Jersey. Barbara was greatly loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, close friends and family members.
Barbara started her career in New York City and never left. Barbara worked in the motion picture industry for many years under the tutelage of Jerry Pickman at Paramount and Columbia. Barbara later worked for interior designer Noel Jeffrey. After her retirement she volunteered at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at a later date. Donations, in her honor, can be made to a charity that Barbara gave to regularly, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.