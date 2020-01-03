Services
BARSHAY, Barbara - died peacefully on January 1, 2020 after a long illness. Born June 30, 1941 to Annette (Finkel) and Saul Pearl in New York. Raised in Hollywood, FL. Survived by and beloved mother to Berna (Boris Schlossberg), grandmother to Sienna, and sister to Jon Pearl. Graduate of Brandeis University and Boston University (MSW). School social worker in Rochelle Park and North Caldwell, NJ, where she helped countless children. Also survived by longtime caregiver Loida Tavarez of Paterson, NJ. Predeceased by her parents and countless dogs she so greatly loved. Memorial to celebrate Barbara's life at Riverside Memorial Chapel in NYC on Sunday, January 5th at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's name to Animal Haven NYC, , or Friends of the Children New York.
