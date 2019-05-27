Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
Barbara Bennett

Rutherford - Barbara Bennett, 60, of Rutherford passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Bronx, NY to Clifford and Barbara Moore.

Barbara was a resident of Rutherford for 55 years where she was known and loved by everyone in the community.

When Barbara was a young girl she worked for Burger King, Royal Dalton and was a Pre-School teacher in Rutherford. She began her career in Boiling Springs Bank and later was employed by the Borough of Rutherford as the Director of Recreation for 25 years. She was the PTA President for Washington School & Union School, a volunteer and coach for Recreation Sports for all 3 seasons, a volunteer for the Multi-Cultural committee and an EMT Volunteer. Barbara was a member of the Elks Lodge in Rutherford & received the "Volunteer award of the Year", a member of the Garden Club & she was on the Green team. Barbara was a runner up for "Miss Rutherford" but was always thought of as "Miss Rutherford" for her unselfish, never ending devotion and love for the Community of Rutherford.

Her family affectionately referred to her as Madre and Aunt Barbie. She leaves a huge hole in everyone's heart and will be deeply missed by her family, as well as her community of many friends.

Barbara is survived her loving husband James (of 40 years), her beloved children James Bennett & wife Stefanie, Keri Romano & husband Robert, Ryan Bennett, grandchildren, James Bennett, Jaxon Bennett, Molly Romano, Karly Romano, siblings Clifford Moore III & wife Mitzy, Dennis Moore & fiance' Dena Pinkman, Michael Moore & wife Maria, Nicholas Moore and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by the late Jean Marie.



Family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Thursday 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Prayer Service in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

