|
|
Barbara Birchenough
Midland Park - Barbara Anne Birchenough, 65, of Midland Park, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Berwick, Pa., Barbara lived in Randolph before moving to Midland Park 40 years ago.
A 1976 graduate of Clara Maass School of Nursing, she was a nurse at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville for 46 years and was ready for retirement. Barbara was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fair Lawn, where she loved to sing in the choir and served on the church's health committee.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Bill; her children, Kristin and her husband Craig Carbone, Kerri and her husband Michael Acuna, Andrew and Matthew; and her three grandsons, Adam, Tristan, and Riley. Barbara is also survived by her mother, Thelma Sellmann, and her siblings, Lynn Purner and Mark Sellmann. She was predeceased by her father, John Sellmann, in 2005.
Barbara most enjoyed spending time with her family, including yearly apple picking trips; big Christmas, Easter and other holiday celebrations; and annual vacations at her favorite place, the Jersey Shore, which she first enjoyed as a child with her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins and then shared with her husband, children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, who supported her children in all their hobbies and activities as they were growing up and encouraged them in every way as they pursued their careers and other interests as adults.
In 2012, Barbara discovered her newest and favorite hobby: being a grandmother. She loved singing, reading and playing games with her three boys and was always on the lookout for a new toy or activity that she knew they would love.
As a nurse, Barbara helped heal the injured and sick, but at home, she tended to the emotional needs of friends, family members and neighbors. She often reached into her large collection of cards to write and send messages for birthdays, holidays and just to cheer up someone who needed it.
Barbara loved rabbits, reading, chocolate and watching the Yankees.
Due to the current social restrictions, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. A memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a future date. If you would like to share a memory of Barbara or send condolences to the family, please visit our Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home web site, www.vpfh.com. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 22-15 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410; or the at .