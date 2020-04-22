|
|
Barbara Brock Newman
Parsippany - Barbara Brock Newman, 85, of Parsippany passed away on April 17. Barbara is survived by her husband Eugene, four children and their spouses: Steven and wife Renate of Norwalk, CT, Janis Hubschman and husband Michael of Demarest, NJ, Carolyn Duffy and husband William of Parsippany and Denise Newman Whitney and husband Steven of San Francisco. She leaves seven grandchildren. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her family moved to Dumont, NJ in 1941 where she lived until her marriage to Eugene in 1955. She worked as a dental assistant and later as a store manager for Gatehouse Galleries in Parsippany. She was an accomplished artist, winning a Morris County contest award for one of her oil paintings. A memorial will be held at a later date.