|
|
Barbara C. Knapp
Waldwick - Barbara C. Knapp, age 91, of Waldwick, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born in Catskill, NY and had been a resident of Allendale before moving to Waldwick 37 years ago. Barbara worked as a secretary employed for many years by the Borough of Allendale.
Surviving are her devoted children, Nancy Moriarty and her husband, Brian of Elmwood Park, Jack Knapp of Waldwick and Sally E. Small and her husband, Keith of Rockaway. Barbara also leaves behind her four loving grandchildren, Shannon Knapp, John Knapp, Justin Knapp and William Small. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John A. Knapp in 1979 and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Knapp in 2011. Barbara's life revolved around her children and grandchildren; however, she had a number of hobbies including cooking, reading, and bird watching. One of the highlights of Barbara's life was a trip to Belize with her fellow bird watching friends. In keeping with Barbara's wishes, all funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.