|
|
Barbara Cooper
Hewitt - Barbara Cooper, age 67, of Hewitt died peacefully on February 17th, 2020, with family by her side. A memorial service will be held at Living Word Alliance Church, 93 North Lake Shore Dr, Hewitt, NJ 07421 on March 7 at 1 pm with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Living Word Alliance Church in Barbara's honor. Arrangements by Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. For full obituary visit, www.CompassionateNJ.com.