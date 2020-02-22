Barbara Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Cooper Obituary
Barbara Cooper

Hewitt - Barbara Cooper, age 67, of Hewitt died peacefully on February 17th, 2020, with family by her side. A memorial service will be held at Living Word Alliance Church, 93 North Lake Shore Dr, Hewitt, NJ 07421 on March 7 at 1 pm with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Living Word Alliance Church in Barbara's honor. Arrangements by Compassionate Cremation Services, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. For full obituary visit, www.CompassionateNJ.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -