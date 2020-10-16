1/
Barbara DeSevo Rizzo
Barbara DeSevo Rizzo

Pompton Plains - Barbara DeSevo Rizzo, 83, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, died at home Thursday, October 15, 2020 surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was born and raised in Jersey City and summered in Spring Lake, New Jersey. She taught at McKinley School in North Bergen, Our Lady of Lourdes School in Paterson, and Paterson School #6. She also was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Pompton Plains.

Barbara was a devout, loving woman who will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her husband, Jacques; her daughter, Michele; her son, Jack and his wife Michelle; her grandchildren, Michael, Marisa, Courtney, and Danielle; and her siblings, Joann Fracalossi, Robert DeSevo, and Roberta DeSevo. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward DeSevo.

A funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020. Burial will follow at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. Please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com for a more extensive obituary.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
