Barbara (Gartiser) Forino
Barbara Forino (nee Gartiser)

Barbara Forino (nee Gartiser) of Emerson, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday May 27th at Emerson Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 28, 1934 and married the love of her life, James Forino on May 1, 1954.

Barbara worked for over 30 years as the office secretary at Assumption Academy in Emerson, and was active in the local church. She is survived by her beloved children, daughter Catherine Holmgren, and husband Steve, daughter Nancy Capp, her grandchildren Amy Shelton, Scott Holmgren, Michael Holmgren and wife Sara, Emily Holmgren and her husband Matthew Arp, Marc Capp and wife Kelly, and Daniel Capp. Her great grandchildren, Layla Shelton, Emma & Jayce Holmgren, James and Cassidy Capp, and Sophia Arp.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private viewing and burial for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association. Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
