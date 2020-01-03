|
|
Barbara G. (Space) McGreen
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Barbara G. (Space) McGreen, age 77 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother to Kelly Gambello and her husband Marc, Edward McGreen and his wife Alissa and Damon McGreen and his wife Stefie. Dear grandmother to Adam and Julia Gambello, Jacob and Aidan McGreen and Haley McGreen. Daughter of the late Edward and Emma (Torcicollo) Space. Also survived by her cousin Margaret "Honey" (Weibrect) Pellegrini (David), sister-in-law Nona (McGreen) and her husband Hank Runo, many nieces and nephews and cherished life-long friends.
Born in Paterson, NJ on September 1, 1942 she graduated from Eastside High School. Barbara and Joseph married on June 13, 1964 and moved to Little Falls before settling in Hawthorne in 1967. Barbara worked various part-time jobs and then for Chase Bank while raising her family before retiring and moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2007. Barbara loved to travel and took many trips throughout the world with Joseph over their 55 years of marriage.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Calvary Cemetery, 50 McLean Boulevard, Paterson, NJ 07503. A celebration of life will follow at The Brownstone, 351 West Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm. If you can't attend the service, please raise a glass of white wine with ice in Barbara's honor as that was her favorite beverage. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.