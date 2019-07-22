|
|
Barbara Grant
Wyckoff - Dr. Barbara Moll Grant, a longtime resident of Wyckoff, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Barbara was the daughter of William Albert Grant and Ethel Moll Grant. both of whom were silk manufacturers in Paterson, NJ. Dr. Grant grew up in Exeter, New Hampshire and graduated from the Robinson Female Seminary in Exeter in1950. She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from William Paterson University in Wayne in 1954, a masters in reading education from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in 1959, and a doctorate in reading education from Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York. Dr. Grant taught for many years at Central School and Bryd School in Glen Rock, New Jersey, and then moved to William Paterson University as a professor of education. During her tenure at Paterson, she coauthored two books: The Teacher Moves, published by Teachers College Press, and Content and Craft: Written Expression in the Elementary School published by Prentice Hall. Dr. Grant was a member of two honorary societies, Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Lambda Theta. She was the founding member of the Pi Lambda Theta chapter at William Paterson and had a leadership role for many years in the activities of that organization, speaking at national conventions as a representative of the William Paterson chapter. At her retirement from William Paterson in the 1990s, Dr. Grant was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. She was devoted to the University and underwrote a scholarship in education at William Paterson. Barbara was a member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church. She loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. There is a plaque in the liturgical area of the church sanctuary in appreciation of Dr. Grant's commitment to the music ministry of the congregation. Surviving is her devoted sister Dorothy Grant Hennings of Basking Ridge, New Jersey and several cousins and second cousins. A private graveside service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. A service of remembrance will be at a later time at the William Paterson University. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Grant Endowed Scholarship Fund at William Paterson University.