Barbara Grieco



Montclair - Barbara Grieco, passed away on Thursday July 16th, 2020. A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday July 25t at Immaculate Conception Church Montclair, interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.



Barbara was born on September 20,1930 in Montclair NJ where she resided until her passing. She was a graduate of Montclair High School and Montclair State University. Barbara taught social studies for 39 years in the Lincoln Park school system. Miss Grieco traveled widely in Europe and shared her travel slides with her students. She was twice the president of the Lincoln Park Teachers Association. Throughout the 1950's and 60's she was a summer playground leader for the Montclair Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs department and taught an adult folk dancing class for them for many years until recently. After her retirement she was a volunteer lecturer at Chesire Home a young adult care facility in Florham Park NJ where she shared her knowledge of history with the residents. Barbara was a member of her sister Rose Grieco's Italian Folklore Group in Montclair, for over 40 years and of the Cosmopolitan Club for over 50 years and shared her love of hiking with friends and family throughout her life. She loved the outdoors and was an avid cross-country skier and tennis player into her 70's. A devout Catholic, Barbara, was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montclair. She was always mindful of those less fortunate and gave generously to many charities. Barbara lived a very healthy lifestyle and loved to share her knowledge of health and nutrition with all who knew her, including writing a series of medical notebooks full of natural healing information. She loved to entertain family and friends in her home and especially enjoyed competitive bocce games and her favorite board game Catch Phrase. Barbara touched many lives, young and old, and will be deeply missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.



She is survived by her sister in law, 12 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and great nephews. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peters , 119 Griffin Rd, Elmhurst Township, PA 18444









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store