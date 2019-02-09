|
|
Barbara Helen Calitre
Stillwater - Barbara Helen Calitre (Myers), 84 of Stillwater, passed away Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Newton Memorial Hospital. Born in Jersey City, Barbara grew up in Maywood where she met the love of her life, the late Ralph Calitre. They were married for 59 years. Barbara lived in Paramus for 35 years before moving to Stillwater. Barbara and Ralph owned and operated a Christmas Tree farm. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her beautiful face, her wise words, her laugh that was one of a kind, her wonderful home cooking and most of all, for being the Best Mother. The daughter of the late Thomas Oliver and Rose Barbara Myers (Steinbauer). Barbara is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph George Calitre. She is survived by her four children, Michele Corrado and her husband Joseph of Franklin Lakes, Candace Calitre and Jeffrey DalFol of PA, Ralph Thomas Calitre of Stillwater, Dorean Venezia and her husband Raymond of Stillwater. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and her 13 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be from 3- 7 PM on Sunday, February 10th, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Burial will be at George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus on Monday, February 11th at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation.