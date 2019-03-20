|
Barbara Hickey (nee Cook)
Hackensack - Barbara Hickey (nee Cook), 85, of Hackensack, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was a member of the Second Reformed Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Hickey (2018). Loving mother of Nancy Tanis and her husband the late Reverend Fred Tanis Jr., Gary Hickey and his wife Shirine and Paul Hickey and his fiancée Linda Musto. Cherished grandmother of Andrew Tanis and his wife Laura, Peter Tanis and his wife Janine, Michelle, Elissa, Kathryn and Ian Hickey and great grandmother of Madeleine and Isabelle Tanis. Dearest sister of JoAnn Binette and Eileen Smullen. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 22nd, at 11:00 AM at the Second Reformed Church of Hackensack, 436 Union St, Hackensack, NJ. Burial will follow at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 - 9:00PM, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Barbara's memory to: The Johnson Public Library, 274 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (for the joy that libraries and reading brought to Barbara's life). To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com