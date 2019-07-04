|
Barbara Holovach Kluck
Clifton - Barbara Holovach Kluck was one of those few people who could say they were born in Clifton, and lived a wonderful life in the City she loved. She was born in 1928 and grew up on Knapp Avenue in the Depression, but always said it was a great neighborhood in which to grow up. She graduated from Clifton High School in 1945, and at the suggestion of a high school friend she and her family came to worship at the Assumption of the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church on Orange Avenue. It was there, singing in the choir, she met Walter, who would become her beloved husband.
Two days before their wedding, they bought the house on Notch Road where she would live her life. It was from there that they would raise two sons, entertain friends and family, start a successful business and enjoy their lives.
She worked at Clifton Paperboard and ITT, before founding Industrial Representatives with her husband in 1973. She loved to work with her family, and did so until well into her eighties.
She worked to help the community, volunteering her time and skills to the Hamilton House Museum, and serving on the Beautification Committee and the board of Clifton Mental Health. She was an active member of her church's Sisterhood of St Barbara. She was a proud member of the women's service club Zonta, serving as president of the Passaic-Clifton club.
It was while puttering in the garden of her yard that she had a fall that would lead to her passing a few weeks later, shortly after visiting with friends and receiving Communion from the priest from her beloved church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved brother Edward Holovach of Clifton, and Walter Kluck her husband of 56 years. She is survived and missed by her beloved sons: Bryan and his wife Marybeth Gehringer Kluck of Allentown, PA, and Robert and his wife Ann Albar Kluck of Wayne, NJ. She is also survived by four beloved grandchildren: David Kluck and his wife Janet Yang of Rockville, MD, Margaret Kluck of Allentown, PA, Drew Kluck of Wayne, NJ and Katy Kluck of Wayne, NJ, and two great-grandchildren, Edward Kluck and Jacob Kluck.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Parastas Friday Evening at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by 10:00 am services at Assumption of the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, 35 Orange Avenue, Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Assumption of the Holy Virgin Mary Church, 29 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving direction and online condolences.