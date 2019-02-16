Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Scalvino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara I. Scalvino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara I. Scalvino Obituary
Barbara I. Scalvino

Barnegat - Barbara I. Scalvino (nee Monturi) 79, of Barnegat formerly of Manahawkin and Lodi passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in New York City to the late John and Anita Monturi. Beloved wife of the late John Scalvino. Devoted mother of Raymond Scalvino and his wife Maria and John Scalvino, Jr. and his wife Melissa. Dear sister of the late Joan Hastings. Loving grandmother of Freddie, Sage Michael, Seth Anthony, Matthew and Anthony. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, February 18th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, February 17th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.