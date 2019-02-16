|
Barbara I. Scalvino
Barnegat - Barbara I. Scalvino (nee Monturi) 79, of Barnegat formerly of Manahawkin and Lodi passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in New York City to the late John and Anita Monturi. Beloved wife of the late John Scalvino. Devoted mother of Raymond Scalvino and his wife Maria and John Scalvino, Jr. and his wife Melissa. Dear sister of the late Joan Hastings. Loving grandmother of Freddie, Sage Michael, Seth Anthony, Matthew and Anthony. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, February 18th at 10 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, February 17th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com