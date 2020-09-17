1/
Barbara J. Barry
Barbara J. Barry

Bergenfield, NJ - Barbara Jean Barry ,75, died peacefully on Monday September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William Edward Barry. She leaves behind her sons Kevin and his wife Ellen and Christopher and his wife April; along with her five beautiful grandchildren and sister Gladys Kimball. Barbara loved spending time with her family, friends and was always helping others

She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Ceremony was private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
