Barbara J. Hornstra
Dover, NH - Barbara J. Hornstra (nee Van Lenten) passed away on August 31, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, NH. Born on October 7, 1937 in Passaic, NJ, she was the daughter of Claire and John Van Lenten.
Barbara grew up in Clifton, attended high school in Hasbrouck Heights and moved back to Clifton after her marriage to Henry Hornstra. Barbara, an avid gardener, was employed by Milton Brown Accounting offices in Clifton for many years until her retirement in 2018. She is predeceased by her husband Henry Hornstra and her son Gregg Hornstra. Barbara is survived by her daughter Linda Hornstra Coe, and her son-in-law David, of Hampton Falls, NH and grandchildren Amanda and Marly. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Marilyn Postma of Towaco, NJ and Judy Van Dyke of Midland Park, NJ.
Services: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at noon in the Rotunda Room at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, 67 Church St. Montclair, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to: Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd. Dover, NH 03820 or online at http://friendsofhyderfamilyhospicehouse.org/donate/