|
|
Barbara J. Latona
Mahwah - Barbara Jean Latona, age 81, passed into eternal life on September 20, 2019, to be with her Lord and to be reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph and son Justin Joseph who predeceased her. Barbara died suddenly and peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her entire family. Barbara and Joe were High School sweethearts who married and lived a beautiful life together with their son, Justin. Barbara leaves behind those who mourn her passing, especially her loving cousin, Sally Jean Rebisz, her beloved brothers and sisters-in-law; Theresa Dinallo and Justin Latona, both of Hasbrouck Heights, Donald Latona and his wife Anne of Jackson, NJ, Mariann Rosales, of Hasbrouck Heights, and Carole Cerasia and her husband Robert of North Caldwell. She also leaves her adoring and loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews to carry on her legacy. Barbara will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her, now and always. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, 787 Franklin Lakes Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Honoring Barbara's wishes, the burial will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ.