Barbara J. Lewis
Pompton Plains - Barbara Joan Lewis (nee Hampson) passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 90 in Pompton Plans, NJ. She had been a resident of Allendale, NJ for most of her life. She was the daughter of Joseph and Edna Hampson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Thomas Lewis, the love of her life. Barbara was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs, and worked for many years in the advertising business in New York City. Most recently she was an administrative assistant for 21 years to the CEO of Sealed Air Corporation in Elmwood Park, NJ, retiring in 2000. Her brother, Roger, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Bruce Hampson of Wilton, CT., and sister-in-law, June Hampson, of Bridgewater, NJ. "Aunt Bobbie" as Barbara was known by her nieces and nephews, is also survived by her niece Kate Baumgartner (husband Matthew, sons Thomas and Teddy) of Colorado, nephew Dr. Chris Hampson (wife Martha, daughter Jane), of Colorado, niece Janet Hammell (husband Nelson, sons Jeffrey and Ryan) of Budd Lake, NJ and nephew Brad Hampson of Newton, PA. When Barbara was six years old, her mother passed away, and she became a surrogate mother to her one-year-old twin brothers, sacrificing her teenage years to their care. They deeply appreciated her dedication to their well-being. Barbara loved her cats and we are asking that memorial contributions be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ, 07436 or the animal shelter of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please contact Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 for information or condolences.