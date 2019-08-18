|
Wyckoff - Barbara J. Loreti passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Bloomsbury, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Rutherford prior to moving to Wyckoff with her family in 1980. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff. Her loving husband, Michael R. Loreti, M.D., her high school sweetheart, to whom she was married to for 59 years, passed away in 2012. Barbara is survived by her three sons: Michael E. Loreti, M.D.; Brian D. Loreti, Esq., his wife Randi; Craig R. Loreti; five grandsons: Michael, Steven, Matthew, Joseph and Nicholas. She is also survived by her sisters: Shirley Garry, Cynthia Kowalski, her husband Jay and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.