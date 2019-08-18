Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Loreti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Loreti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Loreti Obituary
Barbara J. Loreti

Wyckoff - Barbara J. Loreti passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Bloomsbury, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Rutherford prior to moving to Wyckoff with her family in 1980. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff. Her loving husband, Michael R. Loreti, M.D., her high school sweetheart, to whom she was married to for 59 years, passed away in 2012. Barbara is survived by her three sons: Michael E. Loreti, M.D.; Brian D. Loreti, Esq., his wife Randi; Craig R. Loreti; five grandsons: Michael, Steven, Matthew, Joseph and Nicholas. She is also survived by her sisters: Shirley Garry, Cynthia Kowalski, her husband Jay and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now