Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
Barbara J. Mieczkowski Obituary
Barbara J. Mieczkowski

Clifton - Barbara J. Mieczkowski, 72, of Clifton, passed away on September 10, 2019. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Barbara and her family owned Able Paint & Hardware on Van Houten Ave. for 58 years, retiring in 2017.

Beloved wife for 52 years of John. Devoted mother of Lisa Kulesa and her husband Brian of Clifton, and John Mieczkowski and his companion Jody Montaque of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Hannah and Lukas Kulesa, and Julia and John Mieczkowski and their mother Andrea Cucci. Dear sister of Stanley A. Jakubczyk of Clifton.

Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Cremation will be private. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, , in memory of Barbara, would be greatly appreciated. ShookFH.com
