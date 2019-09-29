Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clifton - Barbara Janusz, formerly of Clifton, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Jupiter, FL at the age of 90 after a brief illness. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Clifton. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Emil Janusz, she leaves three sons, a daughter, one granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed. Family and friends may gather to remember her on Friday, October 4 at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton from 5-8 pm.
