Barbara Jean Ullrich (Kohler)
West Paterson - Barbara Jean Ullrich (Kohler), passed away on May 16, 2020.
Born in West Paterson, Barbara was the daughter of Fredrick and Marjorie Kohler. After graduating high school, she worked for Bell Telephone Company for a few years then left to start her family. Later she worked at Chilton Memorial Hospital Business Office from where she retired.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and was a greeter at one of the masses. She was also a member of the Garden Club. Mrs. Ullrich was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Hank. She is survived by her son, Richard and his wife Susan of Kinnelon, daughter, Laurie of NC; daughter, Cathy LaNeve and her husband Anthony of Pequannock; her brother, Fredrick Kohler of Texas; nine grandchildren and three great children. She was predeceased by her daughter Jane Tummino, her sister Marjorie Cusick and her brother Donald Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Barbara. Due to current restrictions, services will be held privately. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.