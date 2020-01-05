|
|
Barbara L. Neckers
Passaic - Barbara L. Neckers of Passaic, New Jersey, passed away on January 3, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on February 3, 1926 in Passaic and attended Passaic Public Schools. Barbara graduated Passaic High School in 1953. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Boston University in 1957. Barbara was the wife of Donald A. Neckers, former co-owner of Wilbern Pharmacy in Passaic Park. They were married in 1956. They had two sons; Harris D. Neckers (Sharon) of Nutley, NJ and Larry K. Neckers of Passaic. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents Billie and Irving Levine of Passaic and her sister, Audrey L. Thalsheimer of Passaic.
Mrs. Neckers was an elementary school teacher in Totowa and in Passaic. She was a past president and treasurer of Passaic Clifton League of Women Voters.
She was a member of the Executive Boards of Jefferson School #1 PTA and PTSO of Passaic High School.
Mrs. Neckers also was a Member of the following: Hadassah, Beth Sholom Temple of Passaic-Clifton for over 30 years, until it closed in 2009, Passaic Clifton YM-YWHA, and at the time of her death, of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield.
Mrs. Neckers was a lifelong resident of Passaic, active in local political and civic affairs. Her father and grandfather were founders of Chevra Tehillim Congregation of Passaic. Mrs. Neckers is survived by her sons, daughter in law, 2 nieces, Karen T. Fine (Robert) and Janis T. Gordon (Malcolm), a great nephew Craig Fine, Great nieces Rebecca Miller (Jason), Risa Gordon (Jonathan Yardley), Ariana Gordon, Great great nephew Andrew Miller, Great great nieces Audrey Miller and Aurora Yardley.
Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd. Clifton, NJ.