|
|
Barbara L. Ryan
Mays Landing - Barbara L. Ryan, 93, of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, died on April 13, 2020. She leaves behind her niece Lisa Ryan of Mays Landing, nephew Alan Ryan of West Hollywood, CA and sister-in-law Wendy Ryan of Mays Landing. She is predeceased by her husband John (Neil) Ryan of Bergenfield, NJ. "Bobbie" worked at the Bergenfield Library for many years, and later volunteered at an Alzheimer's daycare center in Dumont, NJ. She was a friendly, positive, generous person who loved reading the paper and her murder mysteries and watching the news and Jeopardy. She and Neil traveled extensively throughout the US. She will be missed by those who love her. (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)