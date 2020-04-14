Services
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Ryan Obituary
Barbara L. Ryan

Mays Landing - Barbara L. Ryan, 93, of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, died on April 13, 2020. She leaves behind her niece Lisa Ryan of Mays Landing, nephew Alan Ryan of West Hollywood, CA and sister-in-law Wendy Ryan of Mays Landing. She is predeceased by her husband John (Neil) Ryan of Bergenfield, NJ. "Bobbie" worked at the Bergenfield Library for many years, and later volunteered at an Alzheimer's daycare center in Dumont, NJ. She was a friendly, positive, generous person who loved reading the paper and her murder mysteries and watching the news and Jeopardy. She and Neil traveled extensively throughout the US. She will be missed by those who love her. (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -