Mt. Bethel, PA - Barbara Ann (Grant) Laucius, age 77, of Mt. Bethel PA passed away peacefully on 2/23/19. Originally from Clifton, NJ. She was a loving & devoted wife to Wayne, mother to Carey & Stacy, beloved 1st grade teacher at White Twp for decades, & beyond all, an energetic honey bee of a woman who was active & involved, sharing laughs & warmth with all she met. She was the pit crew for Wayne's racing career & Shepherd to her flock. She'll be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at www.savethechildren.org
