Barbara Louise Nilson Reeve
- - Barbara Louise Nilson Reeve completed her life's journey on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Amelia Island, Florida. Born in 1928 in Larchmont, New York, she raised a family with her husband, Arthur Reeve in Demarest, New Jersey and spent her later years at Amelia Island Plantation. After forty-four years she will finally reunite in heaven with her daughter, Susan Vecina Reeve who died tragically in 1975.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of sixty-eight years, Arthur Reeve and her three remaining children: Virginia Reeve Guilfoile of Chapel Hill, NC, Andrew Reeve of Shelter Island, NY and James Reeve of Atlantic Beach, FL. She also has four grandchildren and was recently introduced to her first great-grandchild.
Barbara attended Elmira College and then New York School of Interior Design in New York City. She carried her design talent with her, enjoying decorating her homes, her children's homes and those of many friends.
Known to her friends as St. Barbara, she was a stoic person, a calming influence and cared greatly about her friends, family and community. She excelled at motherhood, as evidenced by her close knit family. In her earlier years she enjoyed gardening and she was a wonderful cook. She also loved sewing, painting and playing the piano. Along with Art, she put together the greatest of parties.
She will remain in our hearts as a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend.