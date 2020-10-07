1/1
Mahwah - Barbara Louise Shields, 91, of Mahwah passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is survived by her children, Wesley (Michaelene, d.) Del Prete of Chicago, IL, Nancy (John) Shokoff of Harpursville, NY and Lynn (Kenneth) Wiegers of Ringwood, NJ. Barbara was the loving and proud grandmother of Kelly (Brian) Hayward, Jenni Lynn Del Prete, Nanci Lynn Shokoff, John (Alicia) Shokoff, Summer (Aaron) Neal, Wesley (Candice) Del Prete, Keith (Cathy) Del Prete, Kenneth (Tania) Wiegers and Kyle Wiegers. She also has 13 great grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Louise Shields, Barbara moved to Englewood Cliffs and attended St. Cecelia's schools in Englewood. She married Wesley Del Prete and raised their family in Englewood Cliffs and Washington Twp. They later moved to Mahwah. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery, 90 Chapel Rd. Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
