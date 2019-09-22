Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
View Map
Barbara M. Dolan Obituary
Barbara M. Dolan

Ho-Ho-Kus - Barbara M. Dolan, of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, passed away September 20, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, she moved to Ho-Ho-Kus many years ago. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy French. Beloved mother of Christopher Dolan of Ho-Ho-Kus, Ryan Dolan of New York, NY, and Megan Grover and her husband Andrew of Hoboken, NJ. Adored grandmother/mimi of Samantha Dolan, and Thomas Grover. Devoted sister of Thomas and wife Susan French, and loving aunt to Alyson Torello. Barbara also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends. A parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, Barbara worked for over 20 years at NetJets in Teterboro. The Funeral Mass will be Monday 10:00 AM at St. Luke's, with interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Feeneyfuneralhome.com
