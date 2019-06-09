Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Vibe at the Holiday Inn
2870 Rt. 35
Hazlet, NJ
Port Monmouth -Barbara Margaret Reamy (née Hausler), born in the Bronx, NY on February 9, 1935, passed away in her home on June 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
After graduating from the Academy of Mount St. Ursula in the Bronx, Barbara embarked on a banking career as a teller at the Bronx Savings Bank in the early 1950s. It was there she met her future husband James; they married in 1955 and relocated to New Jersey.
Barbara was a dedicated community member and volunteer throughout her life and was for many years a first aid responder of the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She ambitiously rediscovered her career path in the '70s (while raising four children) at the River Edge Savings and Loan and continued up the professional ladder at Hudson City Savings Bank.There, she eventually rose to the rank of V.P.; the first female vice president in HCSB history.
Barbara retired in 2000 to Florida and Georgia, recently returning to New Jersey.
She was predeceased by beloved husband Jimmy Reamy, and brother Frank Hausler.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Reamy, Nancy Reamy (husband Chris D'Agosto), Cindy Orr (husband Michael), and son, Eric Reamy (wife Kristen), along with 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and another arriving this month.
Once an avid skier, Barbara also had a passion for dancing, writing poetry, gardening, crocheting, and most of all, her dog, Bogey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The , , or the NJ Blind Citizen's Association in Leonardo.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 11am-2pm Vibe at the Holiday Inn, 2870 Rt. 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730.
Published in The Record/Herald News on June 9, 2019
