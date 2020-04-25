Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mirandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Marie Lewis Mirandon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Marie Lewis Mirandon Obituary
Barbara Marie Lewis Mirandon, age 90, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Irving F. and Marie K. (Von Kiesenwetter) Lewis, she was raised in Glen Rock, NJ and resided in New York City and Ascutney, VT. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of St. Batholomew's Church in New York City. Mrs. Mirandon served on the board of the New York University Auxiliary and worked with the United Hospital Fund of New York. An admirer and supporter of the arts, including music, theater and visual arts, Barbara enjoyed traveling and time spent with family and friends.

Beloved and devoted wife of the late Joseph "Bill" Wilmer Mirandon. Loving mother of the late Peter Joseph Mirandon. Dear sister of the late John F. Lewis. Loving aunt of Renate and John Lewis.

Services are private. Interment George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. A memorial celebration of Barbara's life is being planned for a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Bartholomew's Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -