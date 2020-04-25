|
|
Barbara Marie Lewis Mirandon, age 90, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Irving F. and Marie K. (Von Kiesenwetter) Lewis, she was raised in Glen Rock, NJ and resided in New York City and Ascutney, VT. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of St. Batholomew's Church in New York City. Mrs. Mirandon served on the board of the New York University Auxiliary and worked with the United Hospital Fund of New York. An admirer and supporter of the arts, including music, theater and visual arts, Barbara enjoyed traveling and time spent with family and friends.
Beloved and devoted wife of the late Joseph "Bill" Wilmer Mirandon. Loving mother of the late Peter Joseph Mirandon. Dear sister of the late John F. Lewis. Loving aunt of Renate and John Lewis.
Services are private. Interment George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. A memorial celebration of Barbara's life is being planned for a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Bartholomew's Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com