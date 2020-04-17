Resources
Barbara Marie Meuser

Elmwood Park - Barbara Marie Meuser (nee Travers), age 77, of Elmwood Park, died on Monday, April 13 at Lakeview Rehabilitation and Care Center. Barbara was born in Orange, NJ to James and Isabelle Travers. She lived in Wallington before moving to Elmwood Park. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Meuser. Loving mother of Robin and her husband Thomas Russo and loving mother of Colleen and her husband Andrew Takach. Beloved grandmother of Matthew and Nicholas Takach. Dear sister of William Travers, Marge Kenny, and Jacklyn Polifka (deceased).
