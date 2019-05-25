Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
- - Barbara Marilyn Blumberg Krumholz born 27 October 1936, died 23 May 2019. Beloved wife of Alan Krumholz, sister to Lynn Serge, mother of Ira Blumberg (Kendra Lerner) and Mark Krumholz (Rebecca Anderson), stepmother of David Krumholz, Paula Dillon (Michael) and Joshua Krumholz (Patty), and grandmother of Sarah, Mollie, Rebecca, Julia, Sam, Zack, and Ethan. Born in New York City. Received her BA from UC Berkeley and PhD from Columbia University. Professor of history and department chair at Pace University. Author of numerous articles and books, including The Statue of Liberty: an Administrative History. Funeral service

Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11:00AM at Gutterman and Musicant 402 Park St Hackensack, NJ 07601.
