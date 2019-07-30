|
|
Barbara "Bunnie" Mascari (nee Belcher)
Upper Saddle River - Barbara "Bunnie" Mascari (nee Belcher) 99, on July 28, 2019 formerly of Ridgewood and Upper Saddle River, NJ. Barbara was born on December 13, 1919 to Avis and Thomas Belcher. She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College. Barbara was a faithful member of Bergen Highlands United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she sang in the choir and served in various positions. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Mascari. Loving mother of Joan Ross, Barbara Morici, Carol Mascari and the late Douglas Mascari. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Lauren, Lindsay, Mark, Brian and Michael. Adored GiGi of 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Louise and Edward. Barbara was a remarkable woman whose joys in life were her family, piano, singing and her faith. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 AM at Bergen Highlands United Methodist Church in Upper Saddle River. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Bergen Highlands United Methodist Church, 318 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.